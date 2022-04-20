BTS’ Jimin to collaborate with Ha Sung-woon for ‘Our Blues’ soundtrack

BTS member Jimin is set to team up with former Wanna One member Ha Sung-woon on a new song for the ongoing K-drama series Our Blues.

According to Nyam Nyam Entertainment, the company in charge of the soundtrack for Our Blues, the two artists have lent their voices for a new song that will be featured on the K-drama’s upcoming OST, per The Korea Herald.

Jimin and Ha’s collaboration is slated for release on April 25. The song will reportedly be produced by Song Dong-woon, who is known for working on Ailee‘s chart-topping hit ‘I Will Go To You Like The First Snow’ and Crush‘s ‘Beautiful’.

“Jimin’s soft vocal tone and Ha’s attractive, engaging tone are weaved together in this song and their harmony made it even more beautiful,” a representative from the label said, per The Korea Times.

Jimin’s involvement in the Our Blues soundtrack was first announced last month, although officials from Nyam Nyam Entertainment did not disclose Ha’s involvement with the release at the time. Notably, the track marks Jimin’s first-ever original soundtrack contribution.

Our Blues tells the “sweet, sour and bitter life stories” of its characters who all hail from Jeju Island in South Korea. It is set to star several major South Korean actors, including Lee Byung-hun (G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra), Shin Min-a (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha), Han Ji-min, Kim Woo-bin (The Heirs) and more.

Our Blues is currently airing on tvN, with episodes available for streaming on Netflix.