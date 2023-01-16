BTS’ Jimin reportedly gearing up to release his debut solo album

BTS member Jimin could be making his official solo debut as soon as this February.

On January 16, Sports Donga reported that the 27-year-old singer is currently preparing to drop his debut solo record in February and that Big Hit Music was in the midst of deciding the official release date for the album.

Shortly after the report was published, the label shared an official statement stating that “details will be announced once the schedule is finalised,” per MyDaily. While this confirms that Jimin’s solo debut is indeed in the works, it’s unclear when details like its exact release date, title and format will be shared.

News of Jimin’s upcoming solo debut comes just days after the release of ‘Vibe’, his latest collaboration with Taeyang of Big Bang. In a new interview with NME, the second-generation K-pop star revealed that the collaboration with Jimin had come as a suggestion from songwriter and The Black Label co-founder Teddy Park.

“I didn’t think that was possible because we didn’t know each other back then,” he said. “But starting from last year, there were some events and private gatherings where I got to meet the BTS members and got to know Jimin naturally. From there, we just started to talk about music and we both agreed that we wanted to collaborate and it became very seamless after that.”

Jimin has released a number of collaborative tracks outside of BTS’ discography, including the Our Blues OST track ‘With You’ with soloist Ha Sung-woon, and Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco’s ‘Bad Decisions’, which he had featured on with fellow BTS vocalists Jin, V and Jungkook. He has also co-written and released several solo tracks included in BTS’ albums such as ‘Lie’, ‘Serendipity’ and ‘Filter’.

Previous solo endeavours aside, this as-yet-unnamed release will make Jimin the fourth member of BTS to officially debut as a soloist following J-hope, Jin and RM, who each dropped solo records in 2022. Remaining members Suga, V and Jungkook have also previously discussed working on solo material, though it is unclear when these projects will be released.