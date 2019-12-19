BTS’ Jimin ranked K-pop’s top idol for second year in a row

BTS‘ Jimin has been ranked K-pop’s top idol for the second year in a row in a poll conducted by research firm Gallup Korea.

Gallup is an organisation dedicated to analytics and consumer trends which, aside from recording entertainment trends, are used to conduct presidential elections surveys.

After Gallup conducted multiple polls to find out which artists, consumers and music fans paid attention to most in 2019, Jimin topped the 2019 ranking for the Preferred Korean Idols in 2019.

According to allkpop, he ranked number one for females aged 13-18, number one for females aged 19-29, number one for males aged 13-18 and number two for males aged 19-29, giving him the rank number one for the overall survey. 19.1% of respondents (Koreans aged 13-29) chose Jimin.

It’s not the first time that Jimin has topped Gallup’s survey. Last year, he landed the top spot when 12.8% of respondents (Koreans aged 13-29) chose Jimin as their preferred idol for 2018. He is the only idol to top the rankings for two consecutive years.

Here is the Top 20 of 2019’s Preferred Korean Idols:

1 – BTS’ Jimin

2 – IU

3 – BTS’ Jungkook

4 – BTS’ V

5 – TWICE’s Nayeon

6 – Red Velvet’s Irene

7 – Girls Generation’s Taeyeon

8 – BLACKPINK’s Jennie

9/10 (Tie) – Mamamoo’s Hwasa / BTS’ Yoongi

11/12 (Tie) – Chungha / BTS’ RM

13/14 (Tie) – BTS’ Jin / Kang Daniel

15 – Red Velvet’s Seulgi

16 – TWICE’s Jeongyeon

17 – BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

18/19 (Tie) – TWICE’s Sana/ EXO’s Baekhyun

20 – Red Velvet’s Joy

Last December, Jimin smashed Drake‘s SoundCloud record for the most streams on the first day of release after dropping his debut single.

The South Korean star released ‘Promise’ on December 31, which reportedly attracted a staggering 8.5 million plays within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, BTS fans wanted Disney to cast Jimin as Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.