BTS’ Jimin to contribute solo track to upcoming K-drama ‘Our Blues’

BTS member Jimin will reportedly be releasing a new solo song for tvN’s upcoming series Our Blues.

Earlier today (March 15), a source from Yamyam Entertainment, the company in charge of the forthcoming Our Blues soundtrack, said that the K-pop star would be taking part in the project.

“Jimin will be participating as an OST (Original Soundtrack) singer for tvN’s new Saturday-Sunday drama Our Blues,” the source said, as translated by Soompi. “Since world-class group BTS’ Jimin will be joining us, we will energise the drama with a masterpiece OST song that harmonises well with the flow of the story.”

The as-yet-unnamed song will mark the idol’s first-ever original soundtrack contribution. Jimin’s song is expected to make its debut in the first episode of Our Blues, which is set to air on April 9 at 9:10PM KST on tvN. The 20-episode drama will also be available on Netflix in selected regions.

As an omnibus-style drama series, Our Blues will tell the “sweet, sour and bitter life stories” of its characters who all hail from Jeju Island in South Korea. It is set to star several major South Korean actors, including Lee Byung-hun (G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra), Shin Min-a (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha), Han Ji-min, Kim Woo-bin (The Heirs) and more.

Several of BTS’ vocalists have recently contributed to OSTs for K-dramas. Last year, Jin contributed the track ‘Yours’ to tvN’s mystery-thriller drama Jirisan, while V sang ‘Christmas Tree’ for the SBS romantic comedy Our Beloved Summer.

In January, Jimin tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis. He was discharged from the hospital on February 5. BTS returned to the stage in Seoul for the first time since 2019 this past weekend.