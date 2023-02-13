BTS’ Jimin says debut solo album will drop “around March”

BTS member Jimin has shared a new update on his upcoming debut solo album, revealing that it’s slated to arrive much sooner than many fans expected.

The revelation came during a stream that Jimin hosted on Weverse last Friday (February 10), where he not only confirmed that the long-rumoured album is indeed real, but “is going to drop in around March”.

He explained (per Soompi): “I’m currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys around that time. I’m planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it.

“You’ve been waiting for such a long time that I wanted to quickly announce this news first before starting [the rest of the broadcast].”

It was reported last month that Jimin’s album would arrive imminently, with Big Hit Music in the midst of deciding an official release date. According to a statement from the label, that information will be shared “once the schedule is finalised”, presumably alongside the album’s title and visuals.

The news came just days after Jimin appeared on ‘Vibe’, his latest collaboration with Taeyang of Big Bang. It adds to a growing catalogue of the singer’s collaborations, which also includes the Our Blues OST track ‘With You’ (which he minted with soloist Ha Sung-woon) as well as the Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg joint ‘Bad Decisions’, which also features fellow BTS members Jin, V and Jungkook.

Jimin will be the fourth member of BTS to officially debut as a soloist, after J-hope, Jin and RM all released their own records in 2022. Suga, V and Jungkook have also gone on record to declare they’re working on solo material, but at the time of writing, they’re all yet to announce their respective projects.