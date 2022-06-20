BTS’ Jimin says he desires to create music that is “more raw”

BTS member Jimin recently opened up about his hopes for his future solo material and what he’s working towards.

In a new interview with Weverse Magazine, the K-pop idol shared that he was “just starting” his musical exploration with the release of his Our Blues OST ‘With You’, revealing that he has been meeting with different producers in preparation for future releases.

“We met a few times and were talking about what messages and what kind of appearance or image I want to get across,” shared the singer, adding that his future projects may be “a little more explicit” than fans are used to.

“I just think I can show something a little more raw about me,” he explained. “That might include a more mature side, too, but what I’m really interested in is showing something closer to my real, personal rawness directly in a format like music or music videos. By doing so, I think maybe I can show something I never have before.”

Jimin went on to add that while his thoughts have been well-represented in BTS’ music, he hopes to express his thoughts more “honestly” as he moves forward. “You know, some of the older members have already dealt with some darker material on their solo mixtapes. I think I’m trying to do something similar,” he said.

Earlier this month, BTS returned with their anthology album ‘Proof’, which was led by the single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’. The record is a 48-track compilation that includes many of the boyband’s hit singles, from ‘Boy With Luv’ featuring Halsey to their debut single ‘No More Dream’.