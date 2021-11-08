BTS’ Jin unveils ‘Yours’, the new theme song for K-drama ‘Jirisan’

BTS vocalist Jin has lent his voice to ‘Yours’, the new theme song of tvN ongoing mystery thriller series Jirisan.

‘Your’s dropped alongside special music video for ‘Yours’, which was first over the weekend during a recent episode of Jirisan. The accompanying visual features scenes from the drama, starring Jun Ji-hyun (Legend of the Blue Sea) and Ju Ji-hoon (Kingdom) as their characters grow closer.

“Every night I see you in my heart / Every time I do I end up crying / If I call for you in the dark / What’s coming for me to hear?,” Jin sings longingly in the chorus of the poignant ballad. In a previous statement by production studio AStory, ‘Yours’ will act as the main theme song for Jirisan, which has been dubbed tvN’s “most anticipated drama of 2021.”

Since its release, the song has topped various iTunes Charts around the world. According to Star News, the Jirisan theme song has hit Number One on iTunes in at least 82 regions, including the US, UK and Australia.

‘Yours’ marks the BTS member’s second appearance on the soundtrack of a K-drama, and his first-ever solo contribution. Jin had previously released a duet with bandmate V titled ‘It’s Definitely You’ for the 2016 period drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

In other BTS news, fans of the boyband have threatened to boycott their label, HYBE, over its plans to launch Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with many citing the potential negative impact the digital asset has on the environment.

BTS fans (also known as ARMY) also noted how the company’s NFT plans could be seen as contradictory to the boyband’s recent speech at the UN, where they described climate change as “an important problem”.