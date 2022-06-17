BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth tease joint single, ‘Left And Right’

BTS member Jungkook and Charlie Puth have announced their upcoming collaboration on a new single titled ‘Left And Right’.

Today (June 17), the American singer-songwriter shared a clipon TikTok where he and BTS member were on a “video call”, with Puth directing the latter in his recording of the new song. Later in the clip, the duo unveil a brief teaser of the new track, with Puth saying that the song “is gonna be crazy”.

In the caption of his TikTok, Puth wrote that ‘Left and Right’ will be slated for release on June 24 on the condition that pre-saves for the song hit the 500,000 mark.

@charlieputh Pre-save Left and Right (with Jungkook) !! Link in bio. (If we get 500,000 pre saves I’ll drop it on June 24.) ♬ original sound – Charlie Puth

The news of Jungkook and Puth’s forthcoming team-up comes hot on the heels of the latter previously hinting at a collaboration between himself and the K-pop boyband. “I heard that too, and everybody in my camp doesn’t know the day it comes out,” said the singer. “We legitimately have no idea of the day it comes out. We do, but like we just figured it out.”

The confirmation of his and Jungkook’s collaboration also follows an announcement made by BTS earlier this week that the group will be going on an extended break in order to “take time to explore some solo projects” during a live broadcast celebrating their ninth anniversary.

Previously, Jungkook also told Weverse Magazine in a recent interview that he has written a number of songs as potential solo releases, however revealed that many of them did not pan out the way he hoped.

“After making the effort to write them, I should have realised I should just edit them as much as I can to release them,” Jungkook explained. “But when I heard them again after a while, they didn’t sound good, so I just deleted them all.” Despite this, the vocalist also revealed that he has been “writing songs lately”.