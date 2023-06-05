BTS’ Jungkook is set to release his debut solo album soon

South Korean singer Jungkook, a member of K-pop boyband BTS, is set to release his long-awaited debut solo album.

Over the weekend, South Korean news outlet Sports Chosun reported that Jungkook would be releasing his much-anticipated debut solo album on July 14. His label Big Hit Music has since responded to the report.

In a statement to Star News, Big Hit Music confirmed that Jungkook is set to unveil his debut solo album, although it noted that the release plan is not yet set in stone.

“We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed,” Big Hit Music told the news outlet, as translated by Soompi.

The upcoming record will be Jungkook official solo debut. However, the K-pop idol has released a number of solo songs over the years, including ‘Dreamers’ for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, ‘My You’ for BTS’ 2022 Festa celebrations and ‘Stay Alive’ for the 7Fates: CHAKHO soundtrack.

Last month, BTS released a brand-new song called ‘The Planet’ for the soundtrack of the upcoming South Korean animated series Bastions. ‘The Planet’ is performed by all seven members of BTS, and are their first release as a full group since June 2022’s ‘Yet To Come’.

Meanwhile, Jungkook became the new global ambassador for fashion brand Calvin Klein. The singer has since starred in a campaign for the brand’s Spring 2023 collection.

Calvin Klein previously revealed BLACKPINK member Jennie as one of the stars of its new spring campaign, alongside other celebrities, including FKA Twigs, Kendall Jenner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Michael B. Jordan.