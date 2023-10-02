BTS’ Jungkook says he’s “grateful” for haters and internet trolls

BTS member Jungkook has spoken about having haters and why he feels grateful towards him in his own way.

Over the weekend, BTS’ Jungkook held the first of three listening parties for his new single, ‘3D’ featuring Jack Harlow, on the platform Stationhead.

During the livestream, as archived on YouTube by fans, listeners could send in questions and comments to the K-pop idol through a live chat feature. One such commenter said they were “looking into [supporting] other idol groups”, which was noticed by Jungkook.

The singer then responded to the comment saying that the commenter was “free to do so”, but that he is “grateful for those who support me”, as translated by Koreaboo. He added that he is aware that “there are plenty of people who don’t like me” but that he “[doesn’t] really care too much about them”.

Later, the singer spoke about how he is actually “grateful for even the malicious comments” in his own way. “It means they’re spending their time on me. I’d consider that some sort of interest. Right? They’re different kinds of fans,” he mused.

“If they had absolutely no interest in me, they wouldn’t. So, I thank them for their time,” Jungkook added. “I don’t like them, though. I don’t have to like them, do I? Of course, I love the ones who love me. I wouldn’t love people who say bad things about me. I work for those who support me.”

Jungkook first teased ‘3D’ when he headlined the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York, where he performed his debut solo single ‘Seven’ with Latto. In a four-star review of the track, NME’s Rhian Daly called it “a summer-ready bop that also adds new facets to the singer’s artistry”.