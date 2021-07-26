BTS’ Jungkook says the group’s success “also feels like a burden”

Jungkook of BTS has shared his personal feelings towards the boyband’s international success.

In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, the 23-year-old singer opened up about the pressures of the group’s record-breaking streak of chart-topping single. The vocalist also touched on his forthcoming solo mixtape, which he had previously teased.

Their second English-language ‘Butter’, released in May, set a new record for the group after charting at Number One on Billboard’s Hot 100 for seven weeks, before replacing themselves at the top with their new single ‘Permission to Dance’ last week. “As good as it is and as happy as I am since we’ve kept setting records since ‘Dynamite,’ it also feels like a burden,” revealed Jungkook.

Advertisement

The singer added that he feels “weighed down” by the recognition the group has received, explaining that it pushes him into a cycle of constantly “thinking [he has to] work harder”. “That’s what I’m like,” he added. “BTS are an amazing team, but maybe my problem is that I’m not able to keep up with BTS.”

Later in the interview, Jungkook also gave an update on the progress of his upcoming solo mixtape, revealing that he has changed his approach in putting together the project. “I keep thinking I want to make up my own original, complex story and write the songs from there,” he told Weverse Magazine.

“These days, rather than focusing on the album’s story as a whole, I’m just going to write whatever it is I want to say in each song,” he said. “If I get that feeling right after listening to a track, I’ll try and make it. And I’m going to try to make it a little bit light-hearted.”

In other BTS news, the K-pop juggernauts are set to make their debut appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge this Tuesday (July 27). The group will perform their latest single ‘Permission to Dance’, as well as Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’ 1997 chart-topping song ‘I’ll Be Missing You’.