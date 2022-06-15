BTS’ Jungkook says he hasn’t released a lot of solo material as they “didn’t sound good”

BTS member Jungkook has opened up about working on solo music and why he hasn’t released as many songs as the rest of his groupmates.

In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, the K-pop idol spoke about having written a number of unreleased songs as potential solo releases, revealing that many of them have not panned out the way he hoped.

When asked about the level of satisfaction he requires personally before releasing something and his hesitancy about dropping new material, the singer revealed that there have been “so many songs I’ve written that I haven’t been able to release”.

“After making the effort to write them, I should have realized I should just edit them as much as I can to release them,” Jungkook explained. “But when I heard them again after a while, they didn’t sound good, so I just deleted them all.”

Despite this, the singer also revealed that his fellow BTS members continue to cheer him on regarding solo releases and songwriting. “The other members tell me, ‘You have to keep making releases. That’s how you figure it all out.’ So I’m writing songs lately,” he added.

Later in the interview, Jungkook also talked about what an ideal solo release looked like and how he hopes to write a song by himself first. “I want it to be really unique,” the idol elaborated. “I want to write lyrics that don’t have any meaning, like a song where the word ‘yeah’ is repeated for a whole verse – something like that – but it’s hard.”

Earlier this week, Jungkook surprised fans with a heartfelt new song titled ‘My You’ as part of the band’s annual “festa” celebrations to mark their anniversary. The surprise release swiftly follows BTS’ new anthology album ‘Proof’, which arrived on Friday (June 10), along with the music video for new single ‘Yet To Come’.