BTS’ Jungkook drops two new remixes of ‘Seven’

BTS’ Jungkook has released two new versions of his recent single, ‘Seven’.

On July 17, the K-pop singer unveiled the Summer and Band remixes of his new single, ‘Seven’ featuring American rapper Latto. Both new versions of the track are now available on YouTube and streaming services.

The ‘Summer Mix’ opens with a jazzy horn solo, and features a more busy, dance-heavy instrumental. Meanwhile, the ‘Band Ver’ emphasises the track’s acoustic guitar and swaps in more traditional drum beats. Listen to them below.

‘Seven’ was originally released last Friday (July 14) alongside a music video featuring South Korean actress Han So-hee. Big Hit Music also called its release the official start of Jungkook’s solo activities, hinting at more music to come from the BTS vocalist.

In a four-star review of the single, NME’s Rhian Daly called ‘Seven’ “a summer-ready bop that also adds new facets to the singer’s artistry,” also praising Latto’s “effortless” feature on the song.

While ‘Seven’ marks Jungkook’s official debut as a soloist, the idol had previously dropped several solo tracks, including ‘Dreamers’ for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, ‘My You’ for BTS’ 2022 Festa and ‘Stay Alive’ for the 7Fates: CHAKHO soundtrack.

Prior to the release of ‘Seven’, Jungkook made two of his older solo songs, ‘Still With You’ and ‘My You’, available on streaming services for the first time. The song had been initially released in 2022 and 2020, respectively, as part of BTS’ annual Festa celebrations.