BTS’ Jungkook and Suga drop ‘Stay Alive’ for ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ soundtrack

BTS have finally released ‘Stay Alive’, the much-anticipated song for the soundtrack of their webtoon 7Fates: CHAKHO.

‘Stay Alive’, performed by vocalist Jungkook and produced by rapper Suga, dropped alongside a dramatic promotional video, which mixes animation from the webtoon and live-action scenes featuring the boyband.

Despite being performed solely by Jungkook, the video for ‘Stay Alive’ features in-person appearances from all seven members of BTS. The video also notably uses a truncated, two-and-a-half minute version of the song. Listen to the full version here.

7Fates: CHAKHO is set in the near-future with fantasy elements drawn from the tiger hunters, or chakhogapsa, of Korea’s Joseon Dynasty. Together, the main characters, based on the members of BTS, whose fates are destined to intertwine face trials and tribulations as they attempt to track down the elusive tiger.

7 Fates: CHAKHO is part of a previously announced agreement between HYBE and Naver Webtoon to produce original stories starring artists under the entertainment company. Stories inspired by ENHYPEN and TXT, titled Dark Moon and The Star Seekers respectively, have also since been released.

Last week on February 3, Jungkook shared a stripped-back cover of GSoul’s ‘Hate Everything’. The track was originally released in 2019 in Korean, but the BTS member’s version saw him tackling an English-language version.

In other BTS news, the seven-piece recently partnered with Samsung on the tech company’s brand-new sustainability initiative titled ‘Galaxy for the Planet’, in light of a newly-launched series of Galaxy devices made with “repurposed ocean-bound discarded fishing nets”.