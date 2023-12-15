BTS’ Jungkook, Usher drop music video for ‘Standing Next to You’ remix

Jungkook and Usher have released a music video for their remix of the BTS singer’s hit single, ‘Standing Next to You’.

The new music video for ‘Standing Next to You’, set in an abandoned warehouse, opens with Jungkook performing the song solo, backed up by a troupe of dancers.

It then transitions to Usher, who showcases some fancy footwork by himself, before the ‘Burn’ singer and the BTS member team up for the dance break.

Advertisement

Jungkook and Usher released their remix of ‘Standing Next to You’ on December 1. The original version of the song was first released in November, as the third single from Jungkook’s debut solo album, ‘Golden’.

The duo had also previously released a TikTok of them dancing to Usher’s iconic 2004 single ‘Yeah! (feat. Lil Jon and Ludacris)’.

Meanwhile, Jungkook recently enlisted in the South Korean military for his mandatory service, along with bandmate Jimin, on December 12. The duo were the final members to enlist.

Jin and J-hope were the first two members of the boyband to enlist, the former in December 2022 and the latter in April this year. Rapper Suga later enlisted in September 2023, followed by RM and V earlier this month.

All seven member of BTS renewed their contracts with Big Hit Music in September 2023. At the time, the K-pop agency announced their plans to “share with everyone a full group promotional period for BTS in 2025”.