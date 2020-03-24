BTS launch web series to help fans learn Korean

K-Pop giants BTS have announced they’re launching a new web series to help fans learn Korean.

The ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ group, will host 30 lessons on social media app Weverse from March 24.

In a statement, Big Hit Entertainment said each lesson is “designed to make it easy and fun for global fans who have difficulty enjoying BTS’ music and contents due to the language barrier.”

Big Hit founder Bang Si-Hyuk explained that the lessons were first thought up after fans called for English subtitles to be added to the band’s videos – as they speak mainly in Korean.

“There are only limited ways our fans could learn Korean with ease,” he said.

“Big Hit has created Korean learning media using artist content for a more rewarding and immersive experience for our fans.”

Fans will be able to learn the language by watching snippets from the band’s reality show Run BTS!, and other TV appearances.

The clips will be “reassembled so that one can learn Korean by listening to expressions used frequently by the members”.

Each episode lasts three minutes and will focus on Korean grammar and expressions, with a lesson plan for each developed by researchers at the Korean Language Content Institute and Professor Heo Yong of the Department of Korean Education at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

The web series comes after the band were forced to cancel the first four shows of their world tour in South Korea, after the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

They were originally set to kick off their global Map of the Soul tour with four concerts in Seoul on April 11, 12, 18, and 19.

They are still set to play two huge shows at London’s Twickenham Stadium in July.