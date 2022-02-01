BTS member Jimin tests positive for COVID-19 after undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis

BTS band member Jimin has tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis.

The group’s label Big Hit Music confirmed to Reuters that he went to hospital on Sunday (January 30) after suffering from sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat.

He then tested positive for coronavirus and underwent surgery for appendicitis yesterday (January 31).

Advertisement

“The surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure,” a statement added and that he was making a “speedy recovery” from his COVID-19 infection.

He is the fourth member to test positive for COVID after RM, Jin and Suga came down with the virus last month.

Earlier this month, Big Hit announced that they had made full recoveries from COVID.

BTS are currently on an extended period of rest for the first time since 2019 following their four sold-out headline shows at LA’s SoFi Stadium and their appearance at the LA stop of iHeartRadio’s 2021 Jingle Ball Tour.

Although a date has not been given for the group’s return to work, their label confirmed they would soon be preparing for scheduled live shows in Seoul, which will take place in March, as well as working on a new album.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently opened up about the early stages of the band’s collaboration with BTS on joint single ‘My Universe’.

“Then the idea started to seem really attractive in its weirdness, and then one day, the right song just kind of arrived,” Martin said. “And I just knew at the time [that] this was the song we were supposed to do with BTS and it’s supposed to be about people who can’t be together, or told they shouldn’t be together.”