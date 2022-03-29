BTS member Jungkook tests positive for COVID-19

BTS vocalist Jungkook has been diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly after arriving in the US.

Earlier today (March 29), Big Hit Music shared that Jungkook of BTS had tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes just days after fellow member J-Hope was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

According to Big Hit Music, as reported by MKSports, the singer had tested negative on a PCR test on March 27 KST prior to the group’s departure to Las Vegas. Jungkook took both a rapid and PCR test after his arrival in the United States after experiencing discomfort in this throat, both of which returned positive results.

“Jungkook has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States,” said the agency, per Soompi. “He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine.”

The boyband are due to perform at the 2022 Grammys on April 3, followed by a four-night Las Vegas residency on April 8, 9, 15 and 16. Big Hit shared that Jungkook’s participation in BTS’ upcoming activities “will be determined by the local COVID-19 regulations”.

“We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists’ health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States,” said the agency.

Jungkook is now the seventh and final member of BTS to have contracted COVID-19 in recent months, following RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V in past months.

Bandmate Jin was also announced by Big Hit Music earlier this week to have recently undergone surgery to repair a damaged tendon after sustaining an injury to his left index finger. While the surgery had been a success, the company revealed that the idol would be taking a break to focus on his recovery for the time being.