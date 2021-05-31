BTS become the K-pop act with the most Top 10 hits in the UK with ‘Butter’

K-pop superstars BTS’ latest single ‘Butter’ has debuted at number three on the UK Official Singles Chart, setting a new record for the group.

On Friday (May 29), BTS’ brand-new English-language song ‘Butter’ made its debut on the UK Official Singles Chart at number 3. According to the chart, the song sold over 10,000 copies, making it the most downloaded track of the week.

‘Butter’ is the second song from BTS to peak at number three on the UK Official Singles Chart, following their smash hit ‘Dynamite’ from last year. Moreover, the song has also helped the South Korean boyband break PSY’s record for the most Top 10 hits in the UK, according to Forbes.

‘Butter’ is their third Top 10 song, following the aforementioned ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Life Goes On’, also from 2020, which peaked at number 10. Meanwhile, PSY first appeared on the chart with his number one hit ‘Gangnam Style in 2012 and again a year later with the dance pop track ‘Gentleman’.

Last week, BTS shared a “hotter remix” of ‘Butter’. The rework puts a house-flavoured spin to the fresh, summer vibe of the original track. Its accompanying music video also captures the global superstars letting loose and goofing around on the set featured in the original visual.

Last week, the official Guinness World Records announced that the group had broken five new records with ‘Butter’. These records were mostly set on YouTube and Spotify.

On the other hand, BTS recently performed ‘Butter’ live for the first time at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where they took home all four awards that they were nominated for.