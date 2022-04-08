BTS nearly missed out on performing at the Grammys 2022, says the award show’s producer

Executive producers and showrunners of the recently held Grammys 2022 have revealed that BTS almost didn’t perform at the ceremony.

In the latest episode of Rolling Stone’s Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Grammys executive producers and showrunners Ben Winston and Raj Kapoor spoke about several behind-the-scenes secrets of this year’s ceremony.

One incident that happened behind-the-scenes was that K-pop group BTS were nearly unable to perform due to positive COVID-19 tests from some members. They also recalled how the boyband were unable to rehearse with all seven members until a day before the ceremony.

“There were times when we were worried they weren’t gonna be able to be here,” Winston revealed. “J-Hope had COVID and was quarantined. And he wasn’t allowed to fly until Saturday, the day before the show. Jungkook was in Vegas with COVID, but then unless he got two negative tests, he wasn’t allowed to come.”

Winston then described the entire ordeal as a “tense” situation, adding that the crew were “very nervous” about the outcome of BTS’ performance at the awards show. “I was actually so excited by that one, not because it was better than anyone else’s, but simply because I knew what those seven guys had been through to get it to that level,” he added.

“I do think those guys are unbelievably talented. I am sort of in awe of what they do each time,” Winston concluded.

The group had performed a version of their 2021 hit English single ‘Butter’ at the awards, which took place on April 3. The performance saw them assume the roles of undercover spies, and notably included a skit with ‘good 4 u’ singer Olivia Rodrigo. They were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the same song, however were beat out by the Doja Cat and SZA collaboration ‘Kiss Me More’.