BTS to return with new album in July, according to media report

BTS are reportedly set to return with new music next month, following the release of their second English single ‘Butter’ in May.

This is according to a report by South Korean media outlet SPO TV News, which claimed that the K-pop sensations will make their comeback with a new album on July 9. The publication also pointed out that the boyband mentioned during a press conference for ‘Butter’ last month that they were planning to release a new album this summer.

However, BTS’ label Big Hit Music did not confirm nor deny the report. In a statement to Newsen, the company only said that it will “reveal our artists’ plans after they are finalised”, as translated by Soompi.

Advertisement

If the original report is true, the upcoming record will be BTS’ first domestic album since their November 2020 release ‘Be’, which featured the chart-topping single ‘Life Goes On’. However, the boyband are also set to release their third Japanese-language compilation album ‘BTS, The Best’ next week on June 16.

Meanwhile, BTS leader RM recently shared a new solo track called ‘Bicycle’ as part of the band’s annual Festa celebrations. The song is the rapper’s first solo material since the release of 2018’s ‘Mono’. The song was produced, written and arranged by the rapper alongside singer-songwriter John Eun.

In other BTS news, the boyband also recently became the K-pop act with the most Top 10 hits in the UK. ‘Butter’, which made its debut on the UK Official Singles Chart at number three, is the group’s third Top 10 song on the chart, breaking the two-song record held by PSY since 2013.