Hear a preview of BTS’ new song for the animated series ‘Bastions’

K-pop boyband BTS are set to release a new song for the upcoming South Korean animated series Bastions.

Today (April 14), South Korean television network SBS released the opening title sequence for Bastions, featuring an as-yet-untitled song sung by BTS as the show’s theme song.

The upcoming BTS song will be their first release as a full group since the release of their anthology album ‘Proof’ in June 2022. Since then, the members of the group have branched out into solo careers.

“BTS is expected to provide an overwhelming sense of immersion to the emotions and action scenes of the series by singing the theme song in perfect harmony,” the show’s production company Timos Media said in a statement to Yonhap News Agency.

In addition to BTS, K-pop groups and musicians such as LE SSERAFIM, Brave Girls, Heize, AleXa and more will feature on the soundtrack of Bastions. Notably, the upcoming Brave Girls songs will be their first since leaving Brave Entertainment.

Bastions will premiere on South Korean television network SBS on May 14. The animated series will follow a rookie superhero who uncovers the identity of a villain responsible for environmental destruction and sets out to save the Earth.

In other BTS news, V recently previewed a new unreleased solo song called ‘Maybe’ during an impromptu late-night livestream on the fan community platform Weverse.

Meanwhile, Suga is set to release his debut studio album ‘D-Day’ on April 21. The musician’s documentary film Suga: Road to D-Day will also premiere on the same day via Disney+ and Weverse