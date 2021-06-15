BTS to release a new song on upcoming physical CD of ‘Butter’

BTS have announced that they will be releasing a brand-new song alongside the upcoming physical CD for their latest English-language single ‘Butter’.

At midnight KST on June 15, the boyband announced that they will be releasing ‘Butter’ on physical CDs. According to teaser images, the CD will be available in two versions: an orange “peaches” version, and yellow “cream” version.

The physical CDs will also include a brand-new song, which Big Hit Music has described as a song “that will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS’s positive energy,” on the group’s official page on Weverse, a fan community platform.

The ‘Butter’ CD will be released on July 9, which coincides with the eighth “birthday” of ARMYs, the name of BTS’ official fanbase. Pre-orders for the CD are now available.

The upcoming ‘Butter’ CD will be the group’s first physical music release since last November’s ‘Be’, which was their fifth Korean-language full length album. The record included songs such as the lead single ‘Life Goes On’ and chart-topping English-language single ‘Dynamite’.

BTS recently wrapped up their 2021 Muster ‘Soowoozoo’ event, which was a two-day online concert celebrating the group’s eighth debut anniversary from June 13-14. The concert also featured some never-before-seen performances, including group versions of the solo tracks ‘Daechwita’ and ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’, originally performed by members Suga and J-Hope respectively.

‘Butter’ is also currently at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the third consecutive week, marking the first time the boyband have achieved this feat. ‘Butter’ also now ties with 2020’s ‘Dynamite’ as the group’s longest running number one song on the Hot 100 chart.