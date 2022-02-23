BTS announce four-night Las Vegas residency for April 2022

K-pop juggernauts BTS are set to return to the US with a four-night residency at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Today (February 23), the boyband’s agency Big Hit Music announced that the group would bring their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert to the nearly 65,000-capacity stadium on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

All four dates will be broadcast live at the nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena, in what’s being dubbed a “live play” event. Moreover, the final day of their residency will also be streamed online worldwide, per Billboard.

Advertisement

In addition, the entertainment company has also released a promotional TV spot and poster for the upcoming concerts. The video notably features footage from the boyband’s previous ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concerts in 2021.

Last week, the K-pop juggernauts announced that they would be holding the South Korean leg of their ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ tour next month at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12 and 13. Notably, their March 10 and 13 shows will be streamed online simultaneously, while their March 12 show will be available for “live viewing” in theatres worldwide.

The upcoming shows will mark the group’s first in-person concerts in South Korea after two and a half years, following their ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself (The Final)’ world tour in October 2019.

Advertisement

Last year, the septet marked their return to in-person performances with ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ in Los Angeles, California. The group held a short residency at the SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2, 2021.

Their Los Angeles show went on to become the biggest single venue concert engagement by any act in almost a decade. According to Billboard, the Los Angeles leg of their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert series sold 214,000 tickets and grossed US$33.3million (£25million).