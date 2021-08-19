BTS producer Pdogg out-earns Hyundai Motors’ honorary chairman

South Korean music producer Pdogg has been revealed to be one of the highest-earning individuals in South Korea in 2021 so far, out-earning Hyundai Motors’ honorary chairman.

According to the South China Morning Post, Kang Hyo-won – professionally as Pdogg – had reportedly earned approximately ₩40billion (nearly £25million) in the first half of 2021, per a financial report published by HYBE, home to K-pop powerhouses BTS.

According to reports by Korean media, Pdogg’s earnings for 2021 have outpaced that of Chung Mong-koo, who is the honorary chairman of South Korean automotive giant Hyundai Motors. Chung was reported to have earned roughly ₩30billion (nearly £19million) in the same amount of time, and is one of the highest paid people who work for one of the country’s biggest conglomerate corporations.

Advertisement

Pdogg has been a primary producer, lyricist and composer for BTS since the group’s debut in 2013, extensively working alongside former HYBE CEO Bang Si-hyuk to produce their music since. He has writing credits in a wide range of hit BTS tracks, including ‘Run’, ‘I Need U’, ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ and ‘Mic Drop’.

2021 has been an exceptionally successful year for the South Korean entertainment company: earlier this month it was reported that the company had earned a revenue of ₩278billion (nearly £173million) in the second half of 2021, with an operating profit surpassing ₩28billion (£17.4million), per SCMP.

HYBE was also one of two Korean corporations which made it onto TIME‘s most influential companies of the year, and in April, it purchased America-based media group Ithaca Holdings previously helmed by Scooter Braun for US$1billion (roughly £731million). A-list pop stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are now part of HYBE’s ranks.