BTS on their growth since debut: “The pressure has been overwhelming”

K-pop superstars BTS have recently discussed their growth and success since their debut in 2013.

During a recent interview with Billboard, the boyband talked about their unexpected rise to international fame and how they have grown over the years. BTS also reflected on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected them.

The seven-member act spoke about their early days in the K-pop industry, when they initially debuted as the first boyband under Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE Labels). “We made our debut through such a small company, and it’s been tough from day one,” said Suga, the group’s rapper and producer. “My dream was never huge.”

“We are not exceptional people – our plate is small. We’re these rice bowl-size guys getting so much poured into it. It’s overflowing,” added Suga, speaking on the group’s massive international following and global success. “The pressure has been overwhelming,” member V chimed in.

BTS also went on to talk about how they have matured in the eight years since they first stepped onto the music scene. “As we’ve gotten older, our perspective has become wider,” shared vocalist Jin.

“When we were 20, we had the guts. We charged forward without looking. Now we’re more prudent,” main dancer J-hope pointed out. Jimin also chimed in: “I’ve become calmer. There are more things to consider in my head.”

Elsewhere in the interview, they also discussed how their lives as performers have been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. “It sapped our energy and killed our morale,” said leader RM, revealing that toll the pandemic has taken on the members.

“I know I should be grateful for the chance to perform at all, but it was painful,” said Jimin on performing to empty stadiums after the K-pop industry’s shift to online concerts.

Earlier today (August 27), BTS unveiled the latest remix of their smash hit ‘Butter’, this time featuring rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The collaboration comes shortly after Megan’s claims from earlier this week that her label 1501 Certified Entertainment and distributor 300 Entertainment had blocked her from releasing it.

A judge had granted the rapper permission to release the track after she filed for a petition on Tuesday (August 24).