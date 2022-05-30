BTS reveal they finally felt “noticed” in their career after releasing ‘I Need U’ 

BTS have spoken about the significance of their 2015 single ‘I Need U’ in the group’s career and how that became their breakthrough release.

On Saturday (May 28), the K-pop juggernauts premiered the first of three episodes from their new Apple Music 1 limited-run series, BTS Radio: Past & Present. During the episode, the group’s members discussed about their past songs and what those songs mean to them.

Vocalist Jungkook pointed out how BTS’ 2015 single ‘I Need U’, from their ‘The Most Beautiful Moment In Life Pt.1’ mini-album, had been a notable turning point in their career. “This song is special to us in many ways,” said the youngest member, describing it as a “great” release.

“‘I Need U’ got us our very first Number One win on a Korean music show,” Jungkook explained added. “I think back then was when we first got the feeling that we were finally being noticed, finally about to make it.”

BTS Radio: Past & Present has since become the biggest show of the year on Apple Music 1, bringing in more listeners than any other show on the platform in 2022. “#BTSARMY you did it,” wrote Apple Music on Twitter. “[BTS] broke the record for biggest show of the year with their debut episode of #BTSRadio on Apple Music 1.”

“We wanted to use this radio show to celebrate nine years of BTS with you guys and with our ARMY all over the world,” said leader RM. The three-part series, which sees the boyband reflecting on their journey thus far, will continue to air weekly until the release of their forthcoming anthology album ‘Proof’, on June 10.