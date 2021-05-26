BTS’ RM, Mod Sun and more revealed as contributors on TXT’s comeback album

K-pop boy group Tomorrow by Together’s (also known as TXT) have unveiled the tracklist for their upcoming ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ album, which features contributions from BTS‘ RM and Mod Sun among others.

The record, out May 31, features a total of eight songs. The title track ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’, featuring singer-songwriter Seori, credits BTS leader RM as the lyricist alongside American singer-songwriter Mod Sun, as well as other HYBE producers such as Slow Rabbit and “Hitman” Bang.

Other contributors on ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ also include Olly Murs, Ashnikko and Alex Hope, who has in the past worked with stars like Troye Sivan and Selena Gomez. Meanwhile, South Korean singer Stella Jang was also spotted on the tracklist as a co-writer on the fourth song, ‘소악행’ (‘Ice Cream’).

The members of TXT themselves – Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Huening Kai and Beomgyu – have also participated in the album’s creation and are credited as contributing writers and producers on a number of B-sides off the album.

‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ marks a new beginning for the quintet, who last completed their ‘Dream Trilogy’ with the release of the final instalment titled ‘The Dream Chapter: Eternity’ in May 2019. The five-member group had also dropped their first Japanese-language album ‘Still Dreaming’ earlier this January, featuring original Japanese songs such as ‘Everlasting Shine’ and ‘Force’.