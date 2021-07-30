BTS’ RM on the power of ‘Permission To Dance’: “It feels amazing to give into the song”

BTS’ leader RM has opened up on the positive message and power behind their latest single ‘Permission To Dance’.

In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, the 26-year-old rapper shared how much he enjoyed the record process for the new English-language track, comparing it to their previous hit ‘Butter’.

RM spoke about how working on the new song was one of the rare occasions where he was able to just let loose and have fun while recording new music. “I have more fun when I’m singing and dancing than anything else. I think this song was one of the few times that I felt like I was just having fun while singing and dancing on it,” he said.

Advertisement

“It feels amazing to give into the song with your whole body and just laugh instead of thinking about it too much. I think that’s the power of the song,” RM added. “I wasn’t stressed preparing for it like I was with ‘Butter’.”

RM noted that, while he is “always careful not to be a problem within the group dynamic”, that wasn’t an issue with their latest single. “I didn’t really have to worry about that with ‘Permission to Dance’,” he added. “Honestly, I felt like I only needed to add just a dash of the enjoyment I felt.”

Earlier this week, BTS‘ V named Billy Joel and Johnny Depp as inspirations for his performance in the music video for the group’s hit song ‘Butter’ during an interview with Weverse Magazine. V also mentioned that he made changes to his usual vocal technique in order to match his vocals to the “teen movie” vibe of the song