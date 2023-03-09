BTS’ RM and SE SO NEON’s So!YoON! tease new single, ‘Smoke Sprite’

BTS leader RM and SE SO NEON’s lead singer So!YoON! – AKA Hwang So-yoon – have released a teaser for their upcoming collaboration, ‘Smoke Sprite’.

‘Smoke Sprite’ will be the lead single from So!YoON!’s upcoming second studio album, ‘Episode1: Love’, which is due out on March 14 at 6pm KST. The record will be released alongside a music video for ‘Smoke Sprite’.

Yesterday (March 8), So!YoON! released a teaser for the music video of ‘Smoke Sprite’. In the clip, shots of the video rapidly flash on screen – including one of RM and So!YoON! – as a snippet of the song plays in the background.

‘Episode1: Love’ is the follow-up to So!YoON!’s 2019 self-titled debut solo album. The singer also previously released the singles ‘Jayu’ and ‘joke!’ in 2021 with her band SE SO NEON.

Last year, So!YoON! teamed up with Japanese Breakfast on a Korean-language version of the latter’s 2021 single ‘Be Sweet’. The collaboration was released alongside a neon-lit visualiser that features the pair driving while vibing along to the song.

Meanwhile, So!YoON! is the latest artist RM has collaborated with over the past year. He previously featured on Balming Tiger’s 2022 single ‘Sexy Nukim’. The BTS member also enlisted the of musicians such as Anderson .Paak, Erykah Badu and Mahalia, for his debut solo studio album ‘Indigo’.

RM has also contributed to the creation of bandmate Jimin‘s own upcoming debut solo album ‘FACE’, being credited as a contributor for the tracks ‘Face Off’ and ‘Like Crazy’. The record is set to be released on March 24.