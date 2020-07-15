BTS score original theme song for Japanese movie ‘Your Eyes Tell’

BTS will be providing the original theme song for the upcoming Japanese movie Your Eyes Tell.

The Korean boy band is extending their resume with this brand new venture with BTS member Jungkook listed as one of the composers.

Read more: Every BTS song ranked in order of greatness

The film also goes by the Japanese title Kimino mega toikaketeiru and the English-titled song will feature as a track on the new ‘Map Of The Soul: 7 ~ The Journey’.

Advertisement

The musical project is released today (15 July) for the Japanese market and will be the band’s first Japanese record since its 2018 release ‘Face Yourself’.

The film is a reboot of the 2011 Korean movie ‘Always,’ which was directed by Song Il-gon and is directed by Takahiro Miki and stars Ryusei Yokohama (TV drama ‘Your Turn to Kill’) and Yuriko Yoshitaka (‘We Were There’).

It is expected to be released by Gaga Corporation on October 23, 2020.

The news comes after BTS shared the video for ‘Stay Gold’ – their previous Japanese-language single, which was released last month. The track also features on ‘Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey’.

It will feature Japanese versions of previous releases including ‘IDOL’, ‘Boy With Luv’, and ‘Fake Love’, as well as the 2019 Japanese single ‘Lights’.

Advertisement

In February, BTS released their latest Korean album, ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’. In a four-star review, NME said: “‘7’ arrives after the longest gap between BTS releases (10 months in all) but, as an album full of big ideas, strong conviction and unguarded emotion, it’s more than worth the wait […] Here’s to another seven years with Korea’s global heavyweights.”

BTS were scheduled to begin their ‘Map Of The Soul’ tour in Seoul in April, with further dates in the US, Japan, the UK and Europe across the summer. However, the tour was forced to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.