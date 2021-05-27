BTS set five new Guinness World Records with ‘Butter’

K-pop boy group BTS have set several new Guinness World Records with their brand-new single ‘Butter’.

On May 25, the official Guinness World Records announced that BTS have broken five world records over YouTube and Spotify. The music video for ‘Butter’ has now broken the record for most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube, with 3.9million concurrent viewers during its premiere on May 21. In turn, ‘Butter’ has also broken the record for most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube.

Notably, these records were previously already held by BTS with their Grammy-nominated single ‘Dynamite’ last year, which had 3million concurrent viewers when it premiered.

Additionally, ‘Butter’ garnered a total of 108,200,000 views within 24 hours. With this, BTS also broke the records for most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours and most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 Hours by a K-pop group.

We've confirmed a new batch of records set by @BTS_twt during the release of their latest single 'Butter' – including having the most viewers for the premiere of a video on @YouTube

The global superstars also made waves on Spotify, where ‘Butter’ racked in over 11million global streams in just one day, breaking Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran’s record for their 2019 collab ‘I Don’t Care’ (10.977million). According to the Guinness World Records, the track beat the previous record by over 60,000 streams, achieving nearly double the streams.

Late last month, BTS also broke the record for the most-streamed act on Spotify, beating out Coldplay. As of April 27, BTS’ music has been streamed 16.3million times, proving their success on the platform.

Earlier this week, the K-pop juggernauts performed ‘Butter’ live for the first time at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where they took home all four awards that they were nominated for. They also recently performed the song on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.