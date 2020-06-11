BTS have shared a new animated video for ‘We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal’ as part of their Festa celebrations.

Read more: Every BTS song ranked in order of greatness

The group’s annual Festa marks the anniversary of their debut. This year, they are celebrating their seventh anniversary.

The animated clip shows the members in the outfits and settings from their music videos over the years, including ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’, ‘Run’, ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Epilogue: Young Forever’ and more. As the video progresses, the band are taken to the top of a plinth above the clouds by a purple whale and surrounded by many purple lights representing their fans. Watch the video below now.

Advertisement

‘We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal’ featured on BTS’ latest album, ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’. In a four-star review, NME said: “‘7’ arrives after the longest gap between BTS releases (10 months in all) but, as an album full of big ideas, strong conviction and unguarded emotion, it’s more than worth the wait.”

The group are currently working on a new album while the music industry is in shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. They have been documenting some of the processes behind the creation of the record on their YouTube channel, airing organisation meetings laying out their plans for it.

The band’s Festa celebrations have also seen the release of the first solo song by member Jungkook outside of the band’s main catalogue. The singer released ‘Still With You’ last week (June 4).

This year’s Festa will come to an end with a live-streamed concert, dubbed Bang Bang Con: The Live, on June 14.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BTS donated $1 million (£790k) to the Black Lives Matter movement last week. After their donation was revealed by the organisation, their fans – known as ARMY – ramped up their donations in a bid to match the band’s. They successfully reached the $1 million mark within 24 hours, with $817,000 raised after BTS’ donation was made public.