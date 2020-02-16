News Music News

BTS share tracklist and artwork for new album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’

Including a "special feature" collaboration with Sia

Matthew Neale
BTS
BTS. CREDIT: Press

BTS have released the tracklist and digital cover for their fourth studio album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’.

The record consists of a total of 20 tracks, including 15 new songs added on top of tracks from 2019’s ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA’.

A “special feature” collaboration with Sia for lead single ‘ON’ will be available exclusively for the digital release of the album.

Advertisement

BTS have also unveiled the album’s digital cover. See the artwork and tracklist below.

Last week, the band shared a new trailer for ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’. Titled ‘Outro: Ego’, it sees j-hope at the forefront of an energetic pop song underlined by an Afrobeat-inspired rhythm.

The track also samples the beat from the intro of BTS’ debut album ‘2 COOL 4 SKOOL’ originally released back in June 2013.

Packed with visual effects, the trailer sees j-hope switch locations eventually arriving at a huge, colourful city at night where his image is projected onto one of the building’s big screens. Watch the video below.

Advertisement

Last month, BTS became the first Korean act to perform at the Grammys when they collaborated with Lil Nas X at the awards ceremony on January 26.

‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’ is set for worldwide release on February 21, at 9am GMT.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Intro : Persona’
02. ‘Boy With Luv’ (Feat. Halsey)
03. ‘Make It Right’
04. ‘Jamais Vu’
05. ‘Dionysus’
06. ‘Interlude : Shadow’
07. ‘Black Swan’
08. ‘Filter’
09. ‘My Time’
10. ‘Louder Than Bombs’
11. ‘ON’
12. ‘UGH!’
13. ’00:00 (Zero O’Clock)’
14. ‘Inner Child’
15. ‘Friends’
16. ‘Moon’
17. ‘Respect’
18. ‘We are Bulletproof : the Eternal’
19. ‘Outro : Ego’
20. ‘ON’ (Feat. Sia)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 winners

See which artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Queen play 1985 Live Aid setlist “for first time in history” for Fire Fight Australia

For Fire Fight Australia at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Watch k.d. lang sing ‘Hallelujah’ at Fire Fight Australia

One emotional moment of many at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Awards 2020 Sofiana Ramli -
Read more

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Awards 2020 Luke Morgan Britton -
Read more

Lana Del Rey wins Best Album In The World at NME Awards 2020

"I cannot tell you how much this award means to me"
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.