BTS star Jungkook announces debut solo album ‘Golden’

Jungkook has announced his debut solo album, ‘Golden’.

The BTS bandmember and soloist will release his first album on November 3 via BIGHIT MUSIC. Fans were informed of the news on global fandom life platform Weverse.

‘Golden’ features 11 tracks including the previously released global hits ‘Seven‘ featuring Latto) and ‘3D‘ featuring Jack Harlow.

Pre-orders for the album go live today (October 3) at 10pm ET (3am BST tomorrow, October 4). Further information about the record can be found on Weverse.

Meanwhile, the singer has spoken about having haters and why he feels grateful towards them in his own way.

Over the weekend the artist held the first of three listening parties for his new single, ‘3D’, on the platform Stationhead.

During the livestream, as archived on YouTube by fans, listeners could send in questions and comments to the K-pop idol through a live chat feature. One such commenter said they were “looking into [supporting] other idol groups”, which was noticed by Jungkook.

The singer then responded to the comment saying that the commenter was “free to do so”, but that he is “grateful for those who support me”, as translated by Koreaboo. He added that he’s aware that “there are plenty of people who don’t like me” but that he “[doesn’t] really care too much about them”.

Later, the singer spoke about how he is actually “grateful for even the malicious comments”. “It means they’re spending their time on me. I’d consider that some sort of interest. Right? They’re different kinds of fans,” he said.

“If they had absolutely no interest in me, they wouldn’t. So, I thank them for their time,” Jungkook added. “I don’t like them, though. I don’t have to like them, do I? Of course, I love the ones who love me. I wouldn’t love people who say bad things about me. I work for those who support me.”

Jungkook first teased ‘3D’ when he headlined the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York last month where he performed his debut solo single ‘Seven’ with Latto.

In a four-star review of the ‘Seven’ earlier this year, NME’s Rhian Daly called it “a summer-ready bop that also adds new facets to the singer’s artistry”.

Elsewhere, in BTS news, bandmember and soloist Suga has become the latest of the group to enlist in the military.

Ahead of his enlistment last month Suga took to fan community platform Weverse to share a message to his fans.

“I was able to come this far thanks to you. And the time has come. I will faithfully complete my duty and come back,” he wrote, per Yonhap News Agency. “Be careful of the chilly autumn weather. Stay healthy and see you all in 2025.”

Suga is the third member of BTS to enlist in the military following Jin in December of 2022 and J-hope earlier this year.

However, unlike his bandmates, Suga has been “ruled unfit for the regular combat duty and will serve as a social service agent”, per Yonhap.