BTS’ Suga teases collaborations with J-hope and The Rose’s Woosung

South Korean musician Suga, also a member of the K-pop boyband BTS, has released the tracklist of his debut album ‘D-Day’.

Today (April 10), the K-pop idol unveiled the tracklist of his upcoming debut solo album ‘D-Day’, which is set to feature collaborations with four other artists. Those include his BTS bandmate J-hope on ‘HUH?!’, as well as Woosung of The Rose and late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto on ‘Snooze’.

Sakamoto passed away last month at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer. He was best known for his work as a film-score composer on movies such as Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrance and The Revenant, among others. He had reportedly met with Suga back in September of 2022, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

‘D-Day’ also includes the pre-release song ‘People Pt. 2’ with IU. Meanwhile, the record’s title track is called ‘Haegeum’ (‘해금’), and was solely produced by the BTS member, according to the tracklist.

Suga’s debut solo album ‘D-Day’ is set to drop on April 21 at 1pm KST. On the same day, the musician will also release his upcoming Disney+ documentary, Suga: Road to D-Day.

According to a Disney+ press release, Suga: Road to D-Day will follow Suga on a “musical journey” as he travels the world “in search of inspiration in the form of new sounds and experiences”.

In the lead up to the release of ‘D-Day’, Suga has made the full version of his ‘Agust D’ mixtape available on streaming services. The tracks ‘Intro : DT sugA’ and ‘Agust D’ were previously unavailable due a sample clearance issue with James Brown’s ‘It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World’.

Meanwhile, the National Basketball Association (NBA) recently announced Suga as its newest ambassador. As part of the partnership, the NBA is set to work with Suga on a select number of his upcoming concerts in support of his debut solo album ‘D-Day’.