BTS’ Suga releases new Agust D mixtape and video

BTS member Suga has released a new mixtape under his alias, Agust D.

The new offering is called ‘D-2’ and comes accompanied by the video for ‘Daechwita’, which sees Suga on fighting form as he wields a sword in an ancient temple.

Suga first adopted the Agust D persona to release his solo mixtape in 2016, which was re-released on streaming services back in 2018.

Advertisement

Aside from BTS, Suga also recently featured on Halsey’s Manic on the track ‘Suga’s Interlude’, and collaborated with Korean singer-songwriter IU.

Meanwhile, BTS recently announced they’ll be performing a live-streamed concert called ‘Bang Bang Con: The Live’ next month.