BTS’ Suga to reportedly fulfil military duties as a social service agent

BTS‘ Suga will allegedly be carrying out his mandatory military duties as a social service agent.

The Korea Herald quoted unidentified “military and music industry sources” in its reporting yesterday (December 13) that the K-pop idol is being assigned as a social service agent instead of an active-duty soldier, as most other recruits tend to be assigned.

Although the outlet did not specify the reasons or circumstances that led to the decision, it cited public speculation in saying that this may have been because of a surgical procedure he received in 2020 after he tore his shoulder labrum. Flexibility with service requirements may be granted to people with pre-existing health conditions, whose conditions are determined to be at risk of exacerbation during service.

Advertisement

Shortly after the reports surfaced, BTS’ labels Big Hit Music and HYBE responded to the claims in a brief statement. “[The BTS members] will be enlisting in the military in order according to their individual plans,” the statement read, per The Korea Herald. “We cannot confirm information on their personal matters.”

Due to turn 30 in Korean age next year, Suga is due to enlist for mandatory military service sometime in the next year for two years. All seven members of BTS were previously granted an extension under a revised law that permits “those who excel in popular culture and art”, which allowed them to enlist at age 30 rather than 28.

Reports of Suga’s military vocation comes a day after bandmate Jin officially began his military service yesterday (December 13). The singer will be spending five weeks in basic military training at a boot camp in Yeon-cheon, South Korea before being assigned a role as an active duty soldier in the army, where he will be expected to serve for one year and six months. Jin is expected to be discharged from duty sometime in mid-2024.