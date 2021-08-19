NewsMusic News

BTS’ Suga says he wouldn’t re-record any of their songs: “I’d rather leave the original track as it is”

“Even though we may feel regret, even that, it’s all part of the process”

By Gladys Yeo
Suga of BTS. Credit: Big Hit Music

BTS rapper and producer Suga has shared that he would not want to re-record any of the group’s songs.

In the boyband’s recent ‘BTS Game Show’ interview video with Vanity Fair, the seven-member act played a game of ‘How Well Does BTS Know Each Other’. In the clip, each member took turns in the hot seat while their remaining bandmates tried to predict his answer to a question.

During Suga’s turn, the rapper and producer was asked the question: “If you could re-record one song, which would it be?” BTS’ leader RM then raised his hand, declaring “there are none”, to which Suga agreed.

“Because I think that even though we may feel regret, even that, it’s all part of the process,” explained the rapper. He then went on to point out that although re-recording processes are a common in the Western pop world, he says reworks just don’t have the “same vibe as the original”.

“You can see that with songs from abroad, say, you upload a song onto SoundCloud, it goes viral, and then they re-record the song… It doesn’t have the same vibe as the original,” Suga said. “That’s why for me, I rather leave the original track as it is.”

Elsewhere in the video, dancer and rapper J-hope also revealed that he was afraid of the boyband’s future. “Because we’ve gotten too big? What if we become bigger?” Suga asked. J-hope responded: “We don’t know how far we will go. The fear of the future is a fear everyone has.”

In a previous interview with WeVerse, member Jungkook also expressed his feelings towards BTS’ success, revealing that it “feels like a burden”. “A huge number of people have given me recognition, so I’ve been going along thinking I have to work harder,” said the vocalist. “I think I ended up feeling weighed down.”

