BTS’ Suga says he’s “working hard on a follow-up to ‘D-2′”

BTS rapper Suga has revealed that he is currently working on new solo material.

In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, the rapper discussed his artistic process as a producer, and reflected on how his producer’s perspective has bled into how he approaches his solo work. Suga revealed that he feels the need to promote his solo work through “the same system that regular groups do when they’re promoting and have a lead single and a B-side”.

He also started thinking about how he should approach music videos for any future material as well, before revealing that he was currently in the midst of preparations for his next solo material. “Ah, what should I do? I’m working hard on a follow-up to ‘D-2’,” Suga said.

Suga also briefly described the mindset he is going into his next solo record with, in relation to what he has already done with ‘D-2’. “I tried songs in various styles on ‘D-2’, too,” he shared. “I feel like I might not be able to become a master of one genre, but I can wear many hats.”

“There’s still so much I want to do,” the K-pop idol added. “I have no feel for what kind of music I’m going to be making in my 30s, 40s or 50s, but I want to keep doing music until the day I die.”

Suga has released two solo mixtapes under the moniker Agust D, with his first eponymous project having dropped in 2016. Following that was ‘D-2’ in 2020, featuring a total of 10 tracks, including the hit song ‘Daechwita’.

Earlier this week, the K-pop titans announced that they would be “[taking] time to explore some solo projects” during a live broadcast celebrating their ninth anniversary. The boyband are set to embark on an extended break in order to pursue solo work.