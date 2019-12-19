BTS team up with Formula E racing to help combat climate change

BTS have teamed up with the electric street racing organisation Formula E in a bid to further the fight against climate change.

The South Korean group have been announced as global ambassadors for the ongoing racing series, which only uses electric cars.

The partnership “hopes to inspire the next generation and millions of young fans to embrace clean energy and become future drivers of electric vehicles,” according to Formula E.

Speaking about the BTS/Formula E partnership, Formula E’s CEO Jamie Reigle said: “BTS has cultivated an engaged fan base that is highly passionate about social issues and we share a common desire to raise awareness of the threat of climate change.

“In partnering with BTS, we will amplify our purpose of accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles to a global youth audience. Leonardo DiCaprio, Diane Kruger, Orlando Bloom and others have joined us at previous E-Prix races, and we look forward to working with BTS to continue to promote sustainability and the electric movement.

“We are extremely happy to collaborate with RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook to catalyse a move towards a cleaner future, faster.”

Earlier this month, BTS and Billie Eilish met an industry event — sparking speculation that the two artists could collaborate in the future.