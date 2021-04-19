BTS team up with McDonald’s to share their favourite order with fans

BTS fans will soon be able to order the K-pop band’s favourite meal at McDonald’s following a new partnership with the fast food chain.

For the past six months McDonald’s has been using its Famous Orders promotions to reintroduce consumers to its core menu items, such as the Quarter Pounder burger.

The food chain kicked off the marketing strategy in September by teaming up with Travis Scott. The rapper’s order was so popular that it caused Quarter Pounder shortages for some McDonald’s locations. A J Balvin ‘Vibras’-themed deal followed in October.

Advertisement

The next Famous Order will give BTS fans the opportunity to buy the band’s favourite McDonald’s meal in almost 50 different countries. It will be the first time a celebrity’s favourite order has been made available in more than one market.

BTS’ signature order will include either a nine or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets box (depending on the market), medium World Famous fries, a medium drink and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.

The BTS promotion at McDonald’s will start rolling out on May 26 (US) through to June 25 (Indonesia) across the world, including at restaurants from Austria to Paraguay, Oman, Puerto Rico, India, Hong Kong, Estonia, Nicaragua and Suriname. The promotion will not be available in the UK.

Earlier this month it was revealed that BTS have broken yet another record with their smash hit ‘Dynamite’.

The South Korean boyband surpassed a record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as the longest-charting single by a Korean act. ‘Dynamite’ spent its 32nd week on the Hot 100 at the beginning of April, surpassing a 31-week run by Psy in 2013 for ‘Gangnam Style’.

Advertisement

In the same week, ‘Dynamite’ also became longest-running Number One on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart, topping the chart for 18 non-consecutive weeks. It surpassed an achievement previously attained by Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’, which topped the chart 17 times.

Meanwhile, HYBE – the label of BTS formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment – has announced a new merger with Ithaca Holdings, the company of Scooter Braun.