Watch BTS kick off ‘The Tonight Show’ residency with ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Idol’ performances

BTS have kicked off their residency on The Tonight Show with a pair of explosive performances.

The K-pop group will be the focus of the Jimmy Fallon-hosted show for the entire week, and began their stint by teaming up with Fallon and The Roots to deliver an a capella version of their latest single ‘Dynamite’.

The band then returned to end the episode with a show-stopping rendition of ‘Idol’, a leading track from 2018’s ‘Love Yourself’.

It’s expected that more live performances will follow as the band continue their stint on the show, which will last until Friday (October 2).

In November, BTS will release ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’, which they promise will feature the most “BTS-esque” music so far.

The album was announced in a tweet from the band, which leads fans to an app called Weverse, which contains a press release about the new album.

BTS premiered the official music video for ‘Dynamite’, featuring previously unseen choreography, as part of Fortnite’s virtual concert series last week. They then gave the track its live debut as part of the MTV VMAs.

Speaking to NME after the release of ‘Dynamite’ last month, BTS said they want to “give comfort and joy” through their music, adding: “It has been a difficult year for many. We have also had to face many surprises and changes. That naturally made us think profoundly about music. We can honestly say that we love it, and we are passionate about singing and dancing more than anyone.

“We realised, however, that no matter how passionate we are, we need our fans there to listen to our songs and watch us perform. It made us eager to comfort and give joy to people through our music and performance more than ever. That is how ‘Dynamite’ came to be. We decided to accept new challenges and be more flexible.”