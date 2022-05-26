BTS to meet Joe Biden in the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes

BTS will meet Joe Biden in the White House next week to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes.

The K-pop band have been invited to address the issue with the US President along with “Asian inclusion and representation”.

According to a press release, the band will join Biden on Tuesday (May 31) to also talk about BTS’ “platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.”

It goes on to say: “President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities.”

K-pop supergroup BTS is coming to the White House next week

BTS previously appeared at the United Nations in New York last September where they performed single ‘Permission To Dance’ after being named the UN’s Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture. They also gave a speech at the assembly.

Speaking at the event through a translator, RM said at the time: “It is an honour to be here today. We are BTS, appointed as special presidential envoys of the Republic of Korea. We are here today to share the stories of our future generations. Before we came here we asked young people in their teens and twenties around the world about the past two years and the world they find themselves in today.”

He added: “We think that instead of the ‘lost generation’, a more appropriate name would be the ‘welcome generation.’ Because instead of fearing change, this generation says, ‘Welcome!’ and keeps forging ahead.”

It marked the third time the band have given a speech at the UN, following two previous occasions in 2018 and 2020.

The band are the latest pop figures set to highlight important social issues at the White House.

Last week, Selena Gomez appeared with First Lady Jill Biden at an event to bring awareness to mental health.

Billie Eilish and Finneas also met with President Biden earlier this year following their support for him during the 2020 US election.