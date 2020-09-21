BTS to premiere ‘Dynamite’ choreography video in ‘Fortnite’

BTS have announced plans to premiere a new music video for their hit single ‘Dynamite’ in Fortnite’s virtual concert series.

The video will showcase unseen choreography for ‘Dynamite’ and is set to premiere on Saturday September 25 at 8pm EDT/1am BST. The launch of the video will arrive via Fortnite’s Party Royale virtual stage, which is accessible via a specially-designed map in the game.

Fortnite will introduce two new emotes to coincide with the release of the video, choreographed by BTS. These are available in the Item Shop from September 23 at 8pm EDT/1am BST.

This beat cha-ching like money 🎶 Get ready for the world premiere of @bts_bighit’s “Dynamite” MV (Choreography ver.) with the @amazonmusic BTS library!https://t.co/mOZSq1L3Z2 pic.twitter.com/RYjiqJQgeS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 21, 2020

In an interview with NME, BTS explained their hope that the ‘Dynamite’ choreography would be “easy to learn” for fans.

“The choreography is cheerful and crisp and goes well with the song,” said BTS. “The gestures and moves not only bring out the unique personalities and vibes of each member, but it’s also really catchy and easy to learn.

“As much as we want people to be uplifted by this tune, we hope a lot of people will be able to pick up the dance moves easily and groove away!”

BTS released ‘Dynamite’ in August and have since earned numerous accolades for the song, their first recorded entirely in English. It broke the record for most YouTube views in 24 hours with 100.1million views, a figure which has since risen to more than 380million.

The single also earned BTS a place at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, making them the first international and Korean group to debut at number one on the chart. Since its release, the group has followed up with a music video for new single ‘IONIQ: I’m On I’ and a recent appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk series.

Fortnite’s Party Royale concert series was introduced with a performance from Dominic Fike earlier this month. It followed previous in-game gigs from Travis Scott in April and Marshmello back in February 2019.

The game will follow the premiere of BTS’ new choreography video with a run of ‘Dynamite (Tropical Remix)’ at the Party Royale main stage.