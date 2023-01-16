BTS share trailer for upcoming concert film ‘BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas’

BTS have shared the trailer for their upcoming concert film BTS: Yet To Come In Cinemas.

The film will document BTS’ sold-out concert in Busan, South Korea last October, and is set to hit cinemas worldwide next month. BTS’ Busan show saw the K-pop group perform smash hits including ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’ and ‘IDOL’, and was notable for including the band’s first-ever live rendition of ‘Run BTS’.

The accompanying trailer features snippets of the Busan show, with title cards promising “the most memorable concert with seven members”. A press release further describes Yet To Come in Cinemas as a “re-edited” and “cinematic cut” of the show, featuring “close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert.”

Watch the trailer for BTS: Yet To Come In Cinemas below.

BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will all feature in the concert film, which will screen globally in 4,500 cinemas across more than 110 countries and territories from February 1. Additional screenings will take place throughout the rest of that week (February 2-5), with participating cinemas and tickets available here.

BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas will be screened in standard cinema formatting, as well as ScreenX, 4DX and 4DX Screen, all of which aim at helping to reproduce the atmosphere of a live concert. The film follows BTS’ previous music documentaries including 2018’s Burn The Stage: The Movie, 2019’s Love Yourself In Seoul and Bring The Soul: The Movie and 2020’s Break The Silence: The Movie.

BTS’ Busan concert marked their final performance together for some time, due to their members’ mandatory military service. Jin enlisted in the military as an active duty soldier last month. After all members fulfil their military duties, they are expected to be completely discharged from service and reconvene as a group by 2025.

In a five-star review of the band’s Busan show, NME wrote: “BTS have never been a band to do things by halves and the production of this one-off concert reinforces that. The two-hour show is a sensory overload, from the constant explosions of fireworks down to the attention to detail.”