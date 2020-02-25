BTS has urged their fans to avoid attending their future shows, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The K-pop group are booked to film several TV shows in Seoul, South Korea to promote their highly-anticipated K-pop album, Map Of The Soul: 7.

However, on Monday (24 February), the group streamed a press conference with no studio audience present.

Jimin told the camera: “Health is always on our minds these days, and our messages of facing your inner self and loving yourself are ultimately only possible when you’re healthy.

“Especially since it is very risky outside these days. I hope you take care of yourself.”

In a statement ahead of the event, the band’s management elaborated: “We have decided to fully co-operate with the government’s policy to refrain from holding events with a massive number of participants in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We would like to advise fans to refrain from visiting the venue of the press conference for your own safety, and ask you to support BTS by watching the press conference via livestreaming.”

On Tuesday (February 25), China and South Korea announced new cases of the disease, raising further concerns in both nations.

South Korea confirmed 60 more cases, bringing its total to 893, the most outside of China.

Coronavirus also led to cancellation of the Korean Music Awards and Stormzy has postponed tour dates in Asia.

The Chinese premiere of Bond movie No Time To Die has also been cancelled.

The number of cases in Italy also soared to more than 200 by late Monday (February 24), which halted the production of Mission Impossible: 7 as it has been filming in the country.