BTS’ V assures fans that he is “all good” after stalking incident

South Korean singer V of K-pop boyband BTS has assured fans that he is “all good” after a recent stalking incident.

Earlier today (October 27), South Korean news outlet KBS reported that a woman in her twenties had been arrested for allegedly violating the East Asian country’s anti-stalking act.

According to the publication, the woman had reportedly waited for BTS’ V outside of the apartment building where he lives on October 26, before subsequently following the K-pop idol into the residence’s parking lot as he drove in.

Advertisement

KBS also alleges that the woman later entered the same elevator V was taking, before attempting to speak with the singer and handing him a marriage certificate with her name on it.

The woman was arrested on the morning of October 27, after police tracked her down using the information on the marriage certificate. The alleged perpetrator is also said to have a history of stalking V in the past.

Big Hit Music, which represents BTS and V, has released a statement about the incident to TV Report. “We are responding with a no-tolerance policy to stalking crimes that disturb our artist’s personal life and threaten their safety,” the agency said, as translated by Soompi.

Meanwhile, V has since addressed the news in a post on Weverse, saying, “I’m all good~~ Don’t worry”, alongside a picture of himself posing with a sunset, as seen by Allkpop.

In other news, Bae Suzy, the star of Netflix’s new K-drama series Doona!, has voiced her desire to retire from the industry. In a new interview, she said that might happen “at any time”, saying that any current project could be her “very last”.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon of K-pop boyband Big Bang said in a statement that he has “never used drugs”. It comes just a day after the K-pop idol was booked by police for allegedly breaching South Korea’s Narcotics Control Act.