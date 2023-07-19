BTS’ V named Cartier’s newest brand ambassador

South Korean singer V from K-pop boyband BTS has been named Cartier’s newest brand ambassador.

V’s appointment as the French luxury jeweller’s new ambassador first announced today (July 19) by ELLE Singapore. According to the publication, the singer will also be the face of the brand’s new latest Panthère de Cartier campaign, as part of their new partnership.

“[BTS’ V’s] distinctive characteristic as a dancer, musician and art enthusiast makes choices driven by his own creativity and shows his unique style and elegance,” Cartier said of the ambassadorship in a press statement, per The K-pop Herald.

.@BTS_twt V is now the ambassador of @Cartier and the new face of “Panthere de Cartier” campaign. “His distinctive characteristic as a dancer, musician and art enthusiast makes choices driven by his own creativity and shows his unique style and elegance,” they said. #BTS pic.twitter.com/5Xyj6xPfFg — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) July 19, 2023

V’s new Cartier ambassadorship is his second for a luxury brand, following his partnership with Celine. The singer bad been confirmed as a brand ambassador for Celine in March 2023, after months of rumours, per Hypebae.

Meanwhile, V is also the second BTS member to strike a brand ambassador role with a luxury jewellery brand. Earlier this year, bandmate Jimin was named Tiffany & Co.’s newest ambassador, and has since starred in a new campaign for the brand.

Elsewhere, BTS‘ RM was previously welcomed to the Bottega Veneta “family” by the brand’s creative director Matthieu Blazy, while Jungkook became the newest global ambassador for Calvin Klein.

In other BTS news, member Jungkook recently made his long-awaited solo debut with ‘Seven’, featuring Latto. The song’s accompanying video also starred South Korean actress Han So-hee. Jungkook has also since released two remixes of ‘Seven’.