BTS’ V makes first solo appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Christmas Tree’

BTS vocalist V has marked a new milestone for himself with his first-ever solo appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

‘Christmas Tree’ has become the K-pop’s first song as a soloist to chart on Billboard’s Hot 100. The track debuted at Number 79 for the first week of 2022, as shared shared by Billboard on Twitter earlier today (January 5).

The track had first been been released on Christmas Eve (December 24) for the soundtrack of the ongoing K-drama series Our Beloved Summer, which is available to stream on Netflix.

V's "Christmas Tree" debuts at No. 79 on this week's #Hot100. It earns the @BTS_twt member his first career solo entry on the chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 4, 2022

This makes V the third BTS member to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist, after bandmates J-Hope and Suga. The former had peaked at Number 81 with ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ following its release in 2019.

Meanwhile, Suga has charted twice with ‘Daechwita’ (under the moniker Agust D) in 2020 and Juice WRLD collaboration ‘Girl of My Dreams’ in 2021, at Number 76 and 29 respectively.

‘Christmas Tree’ also marks V’s third contribution to a K-drama soundtrack. In 2016, he and bandmate Jin released ‘It’s Definitely You’ as part of the Hwarang OST. In 2020, he shared ‘Sweet Night’, which featured in the JTBC and Netflix series Itaewon Class.

Last week, he and BTS leader RM showed love for actress Ashley Park after she had performed a rendition of the group’s hit single ‘Dynamite’ on an episode of Netflix’s Emily In Paris. V had reposted the scene on his personal Instagram account, tagging the TV series in his caption along with a heart emoji.